WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the weekend. However, we may see numbers drop by a few degrees on Friday before they bump back up this weekend. Most highs will be in the 80s to near 90 on Thursday, falling back into the 80s for Friday and Saturday. We may jump back into the 90s by Sunday before a weather pattern change cools us off and we’re back to fall temperatures next week.