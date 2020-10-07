WF public health figure elected to American Hospital Association

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls public health figure has been elected to fill a pretty important position.
The American Hospital Association, a not-for-profit association of health care provider, have chosen Phyllis Cowling to fill a vacant position on their Board of Trustees next year.
Cowling is currently the President and CEO of the United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls and has worked in health care for more than 30 years.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.