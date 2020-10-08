Burkburnett High School to temporarily close for cleaning after new COVID-19 cases

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD officials confirmed Thursday the high school will be closed Friday due to five new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Students will switch to remote learning for Friday and will return to in-person classes next Tuesday. School was already out on Monday due to a holiday day.
The school district will use Friday and the weekend days to deep clean the high school.
According to the Burkburnett ISD Daily COVID Tracker, 31 people from within the school district are quarantining at this time.
There have been 13 confirmed positive cases with six of them still being active.
