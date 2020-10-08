County Judges will make the call for when bars can reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott released guidelines on how and when bars in Texas can reopen. The Governor giving county judges the authority to make that call. Wednesday October 14 is the earliest that decision can be made. Bars would be able to open only at 50% capacity.
A large amount of bars across Wichita Falls have already reopened, restructuring as restaurants. For some that shift costing hundreds if not thousands of dollars.
“I feel kind of cheated because we just spent $780 just to get a license to sell food,” Jason Hester, owner of The Deep End said. “Now a week later he is like ‘you don’t need it, y’all can just open up.'”
The Deep End one of the places now selling food along with alcohol, reclassified as a restaurant.
“To open we had to spend this money so we spent it now so we are going to use it, we’re going to sell the hot dogs because we spent the money,” Hester said.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom saying he’ll look at factors like how many people could return to work, The state of COVID-19 in the county, and enforceability of safety guidelines, to make his decision.
“If we open bars completely at the governors 50%, then there has got to be things that will cause that compliance,” Gossom said.
Judge Gossom adds it will have to be a partnership between bar staff and patrons to abide by the rules.
“The patrons are the ones that can really make the difference whether these facilities can stay open or not if they’re open,” Gossom said.
For Hester, he mentions he would of preferred the governor handle this announcement differently.
“Not only do we have six months of lost revenue we also have six months plus kitchen equipment, and inspections fee and everything that we had to pay for to be able to open and now none of that’s needed. And a heads up would of been nice is all I’m saying,” Hester said.
