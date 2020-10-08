Dillard’s partners with Wichita Falls Faith Refuge to get bras for women in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, Dillard’s in Wichita Falls has partnered with The Wichita Falls Faith Refuge to donate new bras to women in need.
As customers swiped their cards to make a bra, purchase every $2 spent will go towards the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help fight breast cancer, all while providing bras to the women of The Wichita Falls Faith Refuge.
This is the third year in a row Dillard’s has donated bras to women in need.
“Sometimes they only have the clothes on their back to get out of the situation they’re in so we wanted to help them get some undergarment,” said Donald Finley, Wichita Falls Dillard’s Store Manager
The store would normally go and fit the women in person but due to COVID-19, they’ve had to make some changes this year by having the shelter send in bra sizes.
Dillard’s says out of the 39 women they have enough bras to donate to 29, and they hope to get more so that those women can have two bras.
