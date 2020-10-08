Frederick man killed in Texas crash

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle Wednesday evening.
Henry Bradley Jr. died after his car crashed off US 287 near FM 2384 and Electra around 5:20 p.m.
Bradley, age 65, was from Fredrick, Oklahoma.
Officials report Bradley was travelling southbound on US 287 when he drove across the median and the northbound lanes of traffic for an unknown reason.
His vehicle reportedly continued through the north ditch before striking the overpass embankment of FM 2384.
Bradley was transported to the Electra hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation by DPS.
