Foard, Hardeman Counties see spike in COVID-19 cases

Foard, Hardeman Counties see spike in COVID-19 cases
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WWBT Photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:48 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Both Foard and Hardeman Counties have seen a recent spike in active COVID-19 cases, according to the Childress Regional Medical Center.

The medical center is reporting Foard County now has a total of 44 active cases while Hardeman County is now sitting at 39 active cases.

Quanah ISD, located in Hardeman County, temporarily shut down earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

All extra-curriculars and other school activities have been cancelled through Saturday, Oct. 13. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before starting school back up.

The Childress Regional Medical Center also confirmed Childress County has a total of 13 active cases.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.