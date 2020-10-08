UPDATE: Five area football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Five area football games across Texoma have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
A list of canceled games can be found below:
- Olney vs Seymour
- Wichita Falls High School vs Palo Duro
- Rider vs Midlothian
- Burkburnett vs Hirschi- POSTPONED
- Quanah vs Munday- POSTPONED
Holliday ISD will be using their junior varsity team to play after their varsity team was quarantined on Thursday.
Olney ISD announced Wednesday the district will be closed until Tuesday due to COVID-19; this announcement includes the cancellation of any school activities originally scheduled during this time period.
Wichita Falls ISD officials sent an email to parents last Thursday reporting that the WFHS football team is now quarantining. The varsity will be able to return on Oct. 13.
