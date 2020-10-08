General election early voting locations for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The general election is set for Nov. 3 but early voting kicks off on Oct. 13.
All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of each location in Texoma Counties and the dates and times they will be open:
Childress County Clerk’s Office at 100 Ave. E Northwest Childress, Texas 79201
Homezone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls
Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls
Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th St, Room 139, Wichita Falls
Commissioner 2 Building at 102 W College, Burkburnett
Commissioner 4 Building at 2023 SH 25 N, Electra
Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall St, Iowa Park
Forum Room at the Auditorium
North Central Texas College and the Olney Community Library
