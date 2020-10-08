General election early voting locations for Texoma

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | October 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 2:39 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The general election is set for Nov. 3 but early voting kicks off on Oct. 13.

Below is a list of each location in Texoma Counties and the dates and times they will be open:

Archer County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Archer County Courthouse Annex, Meeting Room
at 112 E. Walnut St. Archer City, TX 76351		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holliday City Hall at 110 W. Olive Street
Holliday, TX 76366		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeside City Municipal Building at 42 Donna Street
Lakeside City, TX 76308		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baylor County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Baylor County Library Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Childress County

Childress County Clerk’s Office at 100 Ave. E Northwest Childress, Texas 79201

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 - Oct. 15 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 - Oct. 22 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 - Oct. 29 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Clay County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Main Location Courthouse Annex at
214 N Main St, Henrietta, TX		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1st Baptist Church of Dean at 7241
SH 79 N Wichita Falls, TX		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday Noon to 8 p.m.
Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD at
22471 FM 2393 Wichita Falls, TX		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday Noon to 8 p.m.
Bellevue Community Center at 754
Ross Street Bellevue, TX		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday Noon to 8 p.m.

Hardeman County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Hardeman County Clerk’s Office Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Chillicothe City Hall Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Haskell County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Haskell County Library Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Knox County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Ex Students Building in Benjamin, TX Oct. 13 – Oct. 30 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Knox City Community Center Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Munday Community Center Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montague County

LOCATION DATE TIME
Montague County Annex Community Room,
11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nocona HJ Justin Community Center, 100 Clay St.,
Nocona, TX 76255		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E Boggess St.,
Saint Jo, TX 76265		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bowie Bible Baptist, 1400 HWY 59N,
Bowie, TX 76230		 Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Montague County Annex Community
Room Location ONLY		 Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County

Homezone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th St, Room 139, Wichita Falls

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 2 Building at 102 W College, Burkburnett

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 4 Building at 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 16 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall St, Iowa Park

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilbarger

Forum Room at the Auditorium

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 16 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Young County

North Central Texas College and the Olney Community Library

DATE TIME
Oct. 13 – Oct. 16 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

