Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona Beer & Brewery

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona Hometown Pride Tour continues as we check out one of the most popular hang out spots in town.
Many Nocona residents are raising a glass to the Nocona Beer & Brewery.
“We were just determined that we were gonna do this and we’ve come a long way since we began," said David Young, Nocona Beer & Brewery head brewer.
A long way is an understatement for the Nocona Beer & Brewery. What was once a hobby in college for brewery owner Kenneth “Doc” Kollmeyer is now one of the most notable hangout spots in the town.
“We wanted to have a nice, great environment for people to come to where they could have a good time and relax," said Young. "And it’s kind of just a destination for people all around, from two or three towns over, come here so they can have a good time.”
And just because Nocona Beer & Brewery isn’t as big and prominent as some in the Metroplex of Dallas, it doesn’t mean their beer doesn’t match those Dallas standards or even exceed them.
“Most of the people are surprised that we can produce beer at the quality we can here," said Young. "We’re way out in the middle of nowhere, we’re so far removed from anywhere else.”
While the brewery is quieter during these days of quarantine, they are patiently awaiting the mass of thirsty customers and feel as though they are now a true pillar of the community.
“I feel like we belong. This is where we’re meant to be and where we’ll continue to be," said Young.
