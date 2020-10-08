James Staley III arrested for murder of Wilder McDaniel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - James Staley III has been arrested for murder, according to Wichita Falls police.
WFPD announced Thursday that Staley was arrested on a first degree murder warrant for the Oct., 11 2018 death of Jason Wilder McDaniel.
The warrant was executed by WFPD detectives with the assistance of the Wichita County DA Office, Okmuglee Police Department and Okmuglee County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Team.
Staley is currently in custody in Okmuglee and his bond has not been set at this time.
“In the course of this investigation, there was a lot going on behind the scenes that we could not discuss publicly,” said John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney.
WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego called the investigation “very complex."
