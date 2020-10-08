Murder suspect James May booked into Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Murder suspect James May was booked back into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday.
May is facing charges for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from Aug. 25 of 2020 along with an aggravated robbery charge from Sept. 9 of 2019.
His total bond has been set at $1,060,000.
08/27/20
Wichita Falls police announced Wednesday the suspect in the murder of William Derek Wright was arrested in Duncan, Oklahoma.
James Gunter May was arrested based upon an arrest warrant for murder in the Wright murder case.
His vehicle and an important person of interest were also located during the arrest.
May’s bond was set at $1 million.
08/25/20
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating today after a body was found Tuesday morning.
William Wright, 34, was found in a side yard of a house in the 1600 block of Hamlin Ave around 8:24 a.m.
Officers say they are investigating the death as a murder, which would make it the fourth homicide this year.
WFPD asks for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
Crime Stoppers have announced they are offering their Fresh 48 which increases the reward by $500. The reward on this type of incident is $2,500, so the Fresh 48 brings the reward up to $3,000.
