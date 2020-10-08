New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.
The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.
Wichita Falls ISD saw the largest increase in cases last week with 18 students cases and four new staff cases.
The second largest increase came out of Graham ISD who’s seen 8 new student cases and two new staff cases.
Henrietta ISD also saw an increase as six students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.
Region 9 data for the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 can be found below:
School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.
To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.
