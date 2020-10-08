New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

COVID-19 update across Texoma
By KAUZ Team | October 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:53 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.

The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.

Wichita Falls ISD saw the largest increase in cases last week with 18 students cases and four new staff cases.

The second largest increase came out of Graham ISD who’s seen 8 new student cases and two new staff cases.

Henrietta ISD also saw an increase as six students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.

Region 9 data for the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 can be found below:

District Total district enrollment New student cases for current week New staff/faculty cases for current week Total student cases Total staff/faculty cases
Archer City ISD 504
Bellevue ISD 139
Bowie ISD 1634 1 0 6 4
Bryson ISD 254
Burkburnett ISD 3191 1 0 3 1
Chillicothe ISD 210 1 0 3 1
City View ISD 1062 0 0 1 1
Electra ISD 441 0 0 2 1
Forestburg ISD 167 0 0 1 0
Gold-burg ISD 139
Graham ISD 2276 8 2 46 8
Harrold ISD 104
Henrietta ISD 922 6 1 8 2
Holliday ISD 1068 0 1 1 2
Iowa Park CISD 1912 5 1 21 4
Jacksboro ISD 1051 1 0 6 1
Knox City - O’Brien CISD 232 4 0 18 7
Midway ISD 135
Montague ISD 154
Munday ISD 388 3 2 8 6
Newcastle ISD Not Reported
Nocona ISD 247 1 2 2 4
Olney ISD 678 0 3 0 5
Perrin-Whitt CISD 323
Petrolia CISD 442 0 0 1 0
Prairie Valley ISD 161 0 0 1 0
Quanah ISD 511
Saint Jo ISD 145
Seymour ISD 589 0 0 1 0
Throckmorton CISD 141
Vernon ISD 1853 0 0 9 2
Wichita Falls ISD 13,155 18 4 56 26
Windthorst ISD 433 0 0 8 9

School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.

To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.