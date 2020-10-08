Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Three new cases have been confirmed within the WFISD community.
One new staff member and one new student at McNiel Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.
One student at Scotland Park Elementary has also tested positive for the virus.
There are a total of 50 active cases at this time, with 41 of them being students and 9 being staff members.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.