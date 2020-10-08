We have a cold front on the way after a warm weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to see warm conditions once again. We will have a high in the upper 80s and I can’t rule out that a few places won’t reach the low 90s today. We will have sunny skies with the wind out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into Friday we will drop down to the mid-80s for the high. However this weekend we will get warm once again. We’ll have a high in the upper 80s on Saturday but then the mid-90s on Sunday. There is good news in the forecast, we will have a cold front push through and it is going to drop us down into the 80s for the high on Monday and Tuesday.