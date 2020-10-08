WFISD admin addresses tax questions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFISD bond election is less than a month away.
The $290 million bond includes building two new high schools in the Wichita Falls ISD to replace Wichita Falls, Rider, and Hirschi high schools.
“I have a six-year-old in first grade,” said Nick Schreiber, a WFISD parent who is also leading the group “Building the Falls Future” which focuses on the passing of the bond.
“I really want him to have that technology and those abilities at his fingertips when he gets older into the middle school and high school.”
Those opposing the school bond say they do not want to see taxes increase.
If the bond passes next month, there would be a 32 cent increase per $100 in valuation for homeowners in Wichita Falls Independent School District.
“There is a $25 thousand homestead exemption that comes off that first $100 thousand,” said Michael Kuhrt, Superintendent of WFISD. “After that, it’s about $26 per month per $100 thousand. So, if you have a $400 thousand house, you’ll be paying $100 extra a month.”
This increase will not apply to those 65 and older.
“Your taxes do not change if you’re over 65,” said Kuhrt. “The only way they would change is if you had a major addition to your house. Then it’s going to be that portion that new improvement is going to be taxed at the new rate.”
“I hope that I can explain to them that if they want to keep their kids around and their grandkids around we need to provide these schools to help keep them here,” said Schreiber.
“Why wouldn’t we as community members make an investment in the kids who are going to be the future leaders of this city,” said Schreiber.
There is also a tax exemption for people who are disabled which would give a break on property taxes to those who qualify, but you will need to apply for that.
