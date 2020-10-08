Wichita Falls cemetery to undergo million dollar renovation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls will soon undergo a million dollar expansion project according to The City of Wichita Falls.
The front gate will be replaced and widened, a cremation garden will be added and the city plans to purchase additional land to make room for more burial plots.
“We take a a lot of pride in this cemetery there is some our our founding fathers the Kemp’s, The Kell’s, The Bridwell’s The Allred’s there’s a lot of history up here.” said Terry Points Wichita Falls Park Administrator.
The city estimates the total project will cost a million dollars and hope to have it done by the year 2021.
To find out more information on The Riverside Cemetery visit their website.
