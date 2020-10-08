Work begins on fossil bed site

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The world of Jurrasic Park has come to life in Texoma...and then died again.
“This is not something you see anywhere in the world where a small community museum has such an incredible resource of fossils,” said Whiteside Museum of Natural History Director Christopher Flis.
Amongst the red clay on the outskirts of Seymour lies pieces of history are over 300 million years old. A new fossil bed site for the whiteside museum is home to the remains of one of the first land-living creatures, the Dimetrodon.
“It’s incredible. We are the very first human beings to see these bones, it’s really a moving moment,” said Flis.
Flis says the museum has made a huge impact on the Seymour community. Some of his former volunteers have even gone on to study paleontology in college.
“It’s the best feeling in the world that I’m able to inspire a kid that they can do my job and, it’s very touching,” said Assistant Director Holly Simon.
The staff at the museum say their exhibits bring a big city feel to a small town. Their fossil beds however are unlike any other.
“It’s very special. especially for the community of Seymour to know that they are one of the most important scientific sites in the entire world, right here in Seymour, Texas,” said Flis.
