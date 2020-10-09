Getting Warm this Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We may see a little fog and cloud cover develop later tonight into early Saturday. Sunshine should take over by the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s with higher humidity. Drier air arrives for Sunday but it will heat up. We will push into the 90s by the afternoon with some places out west possibly up close to 100. A cold front arrives Sunday night and early Monday with cooler weather for a day or two.