Hardeman County COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Hardeman County COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WWBT Photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 9, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 8:32 PM

HARDEMAN, Texas (TNN) - Hardeman County has continued to see a recent spike in active COVID-19 cases, according to the Childress Regional Medical Center.

CRMC COVID UPDATE for Friday, October 9, 2020 Summary of changes since last report: 😷 17 NEW positive...

Posted by Childress Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 9, 2020

The medical center is reporting Hardeman County is now sitting at 60 active cases while Foard County now has a total of 39 active cases.

Quanah ISD, located in Hardeman County, temporarily shut down earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

All extra-curriculars and other school activities have been cancelled through Saturday, Oct. 13. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before starting school back up.

The Childress Regional Medical Center also confirmed Childress County has a total of 15 active cases.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.