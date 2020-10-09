Hardeman County COVID-19 cases continue to rise

HARDEMAN, Texas (TNN) - Hardeman County has continued to see a recent spike in active COVID-19 cases, according to the Childress Regional Medical Center.
The medical center is reporting Hardeman County is now sitting at 60 active cases while Foard County now has a total of 39 active cases.
Quanah ISD, located in Hardeman County, temporarily shut down earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
All extra-curriculars and other school activities have been cancelled through Saturday, Oct. 13. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before starting school back up.
The Childress Regional Medical Center also confirmed Childress County has a total of 15 active cases.
