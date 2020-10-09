Lexie is looking for her forever home

Lexie is looking for her forever home
By KAUZ Team | October 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Lexie.

Lexie is ready to be our Pet of the Week and she’d love to be your new family member.

Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, October 9, 2020

Lexie is a six-month-old cat that was found with her mom and her siblings underneath a shed.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak with representatives.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

