Lexie is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Lexie.
Lexie is a six-month-old cat that was found with her mom and her siblings underneath a shed.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak with representatives.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
