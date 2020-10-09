Matilda is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a cat named Matilda who is in need of a forever home.
Matilda is about three and a half months old.
She’s a little fluffy and will probably have medium length fur when she gets older.
Matilda is very sweet and is just waiting to go home with you.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
