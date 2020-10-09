MSU Texas reports nine new student test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports nine new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 73 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Friday just before 4:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 14 faculty/staff members and 59 students. There are currently 21 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
MSU Texas coverage:
Coronavirus Coverage:
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.