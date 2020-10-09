MSU Texas scholarship gives student a place to stay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An MSU Texas student has been granted a scholarship that’s helping him out in a big way.
Originally from India, Mahesh Dondeti came to get an education at MSU Texas last year with his family supporting him, but once the pandemic hit that money dried up.
That’s why he couldn’t believe his luck when he got a call saying he had earned the Arbor Creek Scholarship, which grants one graduate student an apartment there rent-free for a single year.
Now he can continue his studies without having to worry about finding a place to stay.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.