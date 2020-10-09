New COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New COVID-19 cases have been reported at Allred Prison, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 62 with 48 of them making recoveries. There have also been 63 offender cases at the prison with 53 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 125 cases so far and 120 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 10 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 212,100 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 23,107 coming back positive. There are 50 confirmed offender COVID-19 related deaths and 111 presumed. The cause of 41 additional deaths is still being determined.
There have been over 70,500 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,965 coming back positive. There are 21 presumed employee COVID-19 related deaths.
