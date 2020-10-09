P.E.T.S. Clinic to start non-profit vet clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The P.E.T.S. Low-cost Spay and Neuter Clinic is expanding and with that comes the first non-profit vet clinic in our area.
“This is going to be our permanent home,” said Leslie Harrelson, CEO, and Founder of the P.E.T.S. Clinic. “It sets us up for the future. There is plenty of room for growth no matter what we choose to do and how we want to grow in the future.”
13 years ago, P.E.T.S got their start in a building on Wichita Street, but since then they have outgrown their first home.
“We were able to work that way but, it was just so tight that we had to have more room we just outdid ourselves,” said Gary Heaston, a volunteer for P.E.T.S. and Vice-President of the board.
Now, there is a bigger space for them off of Central Freeway
“All of these years we have had to turn clients away when they had needs that were sick or injured animals,” said Harrelson. “We have tried to subsidize the cost of that vet care at other clinics but there is not enough money. We can do a lot of things in the house with the new space and help a whole lot more animals.”
In the past, volunteers at P.E.T.S. only did spays, neuters, and preventive care.
Starting next month, P.E.T.S will be a low-cost vet clinic and will offer everything you would find at any office across Wichita Falls.
“You see these people that come in and their animal is their baby,” said Heaston. “When they can’t get the help they need it just breaks your heart.”
Harrelson got the idea to start a non-profit vet clinic after learning the cost of vet care is one of the reasons that owners surrender pets.
“Our goal is to keep them in the homes that love them,” said Harrelson. “We want to make sure that they get all the care that they need because when a pet is suffering the human is suffering.”
“That animal may be all they have,” said Heaston. “If we can help them get that animal fixed or get it healthy, then we have done our best.”
The new P.E.T.S. Clinic at 3001 Central Freeway will open in November.
