Quanah ISD closes it’s doors after COVID-19 cases spike

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - Students remain at home as Quanah Independent School District determines when they can head back into the classrooms after seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases on campuses.
The district had a total of eight actives cases on Oct. 5 when classes were first cancelled, currently that number has tripled to 29 cases.
After being advised by the Quanah Health District, Superintendent Tom Johnson decided to cancel classes to lessen the spread of the virus across the district’s three campuses.
“I hate it for our students and our faculty to have to be exposed to it but it’s a situation where we do the best we can wearing the masks in the hallways and in the classrooms,” said Johnson.
Students will not be required to make up the missed week, as the district is observing it as a Fall Holiday.
A school board meeting will be held on Oct. 11, where the district will decide if it’s safe enough for students to return to school or if they will be transitioning to virtual learning.
For more information on Quanah COVID-19 cases and school closures, visit their website.
