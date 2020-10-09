Sentencing date set for Lubbock man who sold AR-15 used in Midland/Odessa massacre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sentencing date for Marcus Anthony Braziel has been set for January 7, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Braziel is facing up to five years in prison.
According to the court records, Braziel could also receive up to three years supervised release, he could have to pay restitution to the victims and community, forfeiture of property, and other fines.
Braziel has already pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a license and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. Braziel sold the AR-15 used to gun down 32 people in Midland and Odessa, Texas last year.
According to plea papers, Mr. Braziel admitted he sold Midland Odessa shooter Seth Aaron Ator an AR-15-style rifle on October 8, 2016 – nearly three years before Mr. Ator used the gun to murder seven people and wound 25 more.
