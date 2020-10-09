Southwest Rotary of Wichita Falls Clay Shoot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jack Brown joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the upcoming Clay Shoot put on by the Southwest Rotary Club.
Oct. 17 is the Rotary Club’s 12th annual Clay Shoot hosted at Northwest Texas Field and Stream.
It costs $95 in advance or $105 at the event.
There will be prizes given for the top three places as well as Best Shooter prizes.
Raffle tickets to win a Beretta 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun will be available for purchase. The tickets cost $10 for one or $25 for three.
The event normally raises around $30,000 that goes back into nonprofits in the community.
If your nonprofit would like to apply for some of the funds raised, visit the Rotary Club’s website. Nonprofits can sign up throughout October.
To sign up for the Clay Shoot or for more information, visit the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.