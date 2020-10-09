This weekend is going to be hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to be seeing warm conditions but not quite as warm as we saw on Thursday. We’ll have a high in the mid-to-upper 80s across Texoma. But there is good news for Friday Night Football we will have good temps for a fairly comfortable football game. Temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s by kickoff in should in the game in the low 70s and upper 60s. However Saturday looks a little bit warmer. We will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the high but unfortunately temps really crank up on Sunday.Going into Sunday we are going to warm up significantly compared to Saturday we will have a high in the mid to Upper 90s. But relief is on the way shortly after. We will only have a high of 79 on Monday as a cold front comes through on Monday morning. But warm temperatures continue to return. We will have 81 on the high for Tuesday but then on Wednesday we hit 90 once again with the potential to be even warmer. But another cold front looks to come in by Thursday or Friday of next week.