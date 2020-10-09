Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
There are a total of 63 active cases at this time, with 44 of them being students and 19 being staff members.
Here’s the breakdown of the newly reported cases:
- Rider High School - 4 new students
- Barwise Middle School - 2 new staff members
- Kirby Middle School - 2 new students, 1 staff member
- McNiel Middle School - 1 new student
- Booker T. Washington Elementary - 1 new student, 1 new staff member
- Brook Village - 2 new students
- Lamar Elementary - 2 new staff members
- Scotland Park Elementary - 1 new staff member
- Sheppard Elementary - 1 new staff member
- West Foundation Elementary - 1 new staff member
- Other - 1 new staff member
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
