Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD
The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | October 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

There are a total of 63 active cases at this time, with 44 of them being students and 19 being staff members.

Here’s the breakdown of the newly reported cases:

  • Rider High School - 4 new students
  • Barwise Middle School - 2 new staff members
  • Kirby Middle School - 2 new students, 1 staff member
  • McNiel Middle School - 1 new student
  • Booker T. Washington Elementary - 1 new student, 1 new staff member
  • Brook Village - 2 new students
  • Lamar Elementary - 2 new staff members
  • Scotland Park Elementary - 1 new staff member
  • Sheppard Elementary - 1 new staff member
  • West Foundation Elementary - 1 new staff member
  • Other - 1 new staff member

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 2 0
Rider High School 8 2
Wichita Falls High School 11 1
Barwise Middle School 0 0
Kirby Middle School 1 0
McNiel Middle School 2 1
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0
Brook Village 2 0
Burgess Elementary 0 0
Crockett Elementary 0 0
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 2
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 1 1
Lamar Elementary 1 0
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 0
Sheppard Elementary 1 0
Southern Hills Elementary 2 2
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 1 0
Farris Early Childhood 1 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

