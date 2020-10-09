Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 102 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 102 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 32 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,301 cases in Wichita County, with 594 of them still being active.
There have been 1,681 total recoveries, 22,962 negative tests and 26 deaths.
There are currently 576 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. One patient is currently in critical condition.
There are now 480 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today. Case 1,756 age 70-79 and Case 1,974 80-89, The Health District has 102 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 32 new recoveries to report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,871: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 2,030 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,068 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 2,120: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,136: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,140: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 2,155: 90 - 99, stable condition
Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,177: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,226: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,227: 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 2,229: 80 - 89, stable condition
Totals for the week ending October 9th are as follows:
Total new cases - 371
Positivity Rate - 19%
Case Type
Contact = 87 cases
Close Contact = 23 cases
Community Spread = 101 cases
Under Investigation = 160 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 16 cases
6 – 10 = 11 cases
11 – 19 = 43 cases
20 – 29 = 65 cases
30 – 39 = 50 cases
40 – 49 = 55 cases
50 – 59 = 41 cases
60 – 69 = 41 cases
70 – 79 = 31 cases
80+ = 18 cases
