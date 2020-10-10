Burkburnett teenagers collecting donations for bags to give to the homeless and veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 15-year-old sisters, Railynn and Brailynn Buss, are from Burkburnett and are making donation bags to give to veterans and the homeless in December.
Railynn and Brailynn Buss put together their Carters bags of joy by purchasing items with money earned from babysitting or doing yard work. This is the sisters' fifth year to do a giving back project.
Items in the bag include travel sized hygiene products, socks, hats, and gloves. This year, throw blankets are being added because they were asked for last year.
Since the Buss' were not able to make as much money, today they collected donations along with vendors in the parking lot at Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“A friend had reached out to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of a charitable fundraiser and I thought it would be a great opportunity to sell my items that I love to make and also make it for a good cause,” said Jennifer Teague, owner of That Crafty DIY Chick.
This is the first time vendors were invited for a Carters bags of joy fundraiser and each donated some of the day’s proceeds.
“Their goal is 300 this year. We’re asking the community to please show your support and help them,” said Carla Buss, Railynn and Brailynn’s mother.
The Buss' will deliver the gift bags around December 15 to 18. If you want to donate, you can on their Facebook page here.
