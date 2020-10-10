MSU Texas student receives rent-free housing from scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mahesh Dondeti, an international student at Midwestern State University, is the most recent recipient of the Arbor Creek scholarship.
The scholarship is for MSU Texas graduate students. Dondeti is studying for a MBA with a concentration in energy management and will graduate in May.
“I was at a point where I thought maybe I’ll postpone this for a while and fly back to India and do it online,” said Mahesh Dondeti.
Dondeti’s sister was his sponsor for his education when he started at MSU Texas in January. One reason Dondeti applied for the scholarship is to not be a burden to his sister. Her bridal wear design business had to shutdown because of the pandemic and the restrictions back in India.
One of Dondeti’s friends told him about the scholarship, which Dondeti applied for in July. His previous apartment’s rent went up and he wasn’t able to afford it, even as he’s working as a graduate assistant. Dondeti is a GA for Dr. John Martinez.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Mahesh this year. First of all, with new delivery methods with online methodologies and having to transfer tests to online basis and he’s been an absolute godsend. I don’t know what I would have done without him,” said Dr. Martinez, professor of economics at MSU Texas.
