Archer City ISD stands up to bullying during National Anti- Bullying month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October marks National Anti- Bullying Month and Archer City ISD has taken a stand against an issue that effects children all over the country.
“A lot of times the bullying happens not in the classrooms but in like the passing periods or at recess when it’s not quite as structured.” said Melissa York fifth grade teacher at Archer City Elementary School.
Last year there were 12 cases of bullying reported to the schools front office, half of those were from students in the third grade and up.
“They are starting to see race they identify wealth or poverty their athleticism and in the classrooms academically.” said Vicky Lopez Guidance Counselor at Archer City Elementary School.
However bullying doesn’t just happen in the classroom, according to a study by the Cyberbullying Research Center one in five tweens have experienced cyber bullying in one form or another.
“They were on our campus in the sixth grade they were out to just make fun of someone then they would deny it until someone would show me their TikTok Snapchat and I got those mamas involved and we shut it down.” said Vicky Lopez Guidance Counselor at Archer City Elementary School.
Archer ISD will host their annual Drug Free week, where they have programs and discuss the dangers of drugs and bullying, starting October 26-30.
