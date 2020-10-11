Church of Good Shepherd begins first year of college ministry program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Church of the Good Shepherd is giving an opportunity to college students for their spiritual development with the creation of North Texas Fellows.
North Texas Fellows is a college ministry that started this semester and provides housing to students in the program. It’s a one-year program. Two men are fellows in this first year of fellowship.
“I knew going in to moving here and attending MSU that being part of a community and specifically a spiritual community was going to be a big key to my academic success,” said Brendan Marchand, fellow.
The house is called the Shepherd house. It was previously used for storage space. Construction started in March and completed in the middle of August. There was a pause in construction due to COVID-19.
“The whole project was a labor of love and, as far as the labor went, some of the men of the church were painting and we had a construction company that has worked around our church for quite a bit and are just wonderful,” said Greg “Pop” Crase, Church of Good Shepherd’s head of the board of trustees.
One large room was made into four bedrooms. The kitchen area used to have only a stove and sink. The floors, paint, and furnishings are new. Some church members donated items.
“The program basically works on four different levels so that the students are involved in spiritual study, in prayer together, in living together and also in service to the community,” said Father Brian Chase, rector at Church of Good Shepherd.
There’s an application process online which is being collected for next year.
