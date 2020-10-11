First Step stands up for victims during National Domestic Violence Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Wichita Falls First Step is bringing awareness to an issue that impacts almost ten million people every year nationwide.
According to First Step, in 2020 185 domestic violence victims were killed at the hands of their abusers in The State of Texas, leaving 232 children without parents.
“When you can’t be yourself safely when you feel controlled or when you don’t have access to finances and that’s being controlled those are red flags.” said Michelle Turnbow Executive Director First Step.
First Step offers counseling and outreach programs to men, women, and even youth, to help those that are in domestic violence situations get help.
" There are scars that will be there forever if they don’t have a good support system and I want this community to be that support system." said Michelle Turnbow Executive Director First Step.
On October 15 First Step will host their 18th Annual Candle Light Vigil which honors survivors and those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
To find out more information on First Step and their programs visit their website.
