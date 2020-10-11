Healthy Kids Running Series completes second race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Healthy Kids Running Series had a kids race in Hamilton Park today to promote healthy living.
It’s a five week race event that happens in the fall and spring. Participants range from the age of two up to middle schoolers, which groups them in divisions.
The youngest division includes two and three-year-olds, who run 50 yards. Fourth graders to eighth graders run one mile.
“All of these kids here are really great runners and I’m glad they signed up. I can see they’re happy and it makes my mom happy,” said Isabelle Roe, a participant in the running series.
Healthy Kids Running is in many Texas cities but started in Pennsylvania, 17 years ago.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.