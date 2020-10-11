Quanah ISD moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 spike

Quanah, Texas (TNN) - Students in Quanah Independent School District will start virtual learning October 13, following a spike in COVID-19 cases across the district.
According to Quanah ISD, 27 faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine after coming into contact with someone with the virus.
With only 526 students spread across three campuses, the district along with Quanah health officials made the decision to cancel classes for next week.
“Because of the numbers of faculty mainly we don’t have a way to cover everything and then we’re trying to slow the spread.” said Superintendent Tom Johnson Quanah Independent School District.
Superintendent Johnson says the district also has more than 30 students who are also in quarantine or have tested positive for the virus.
Students will be using chrome books and hot spots provided by the district to complete school work while they are out this week.
Quanah ISD will hold a school board meeting on October 16 to decide if students will be able to head back into the classrooms or if they will have to continue virtual learning.
For more information on Quanah ISD visit their website.
