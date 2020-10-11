WFISD food truck teaches cooking class at Farmers Market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s food truck was at the Farmer’s Market as apart of the district’s farm to school month.
To teach not just children but parents the importance of using locally sourced fruits and vegetables, to create meals.
“We normally do it all the times in school but this was the perfect venue this year because we could do it out in the open air which is great for fall anyway but also concerning the pandemic it was great opportunity to get the kids involved.” said Emily Kincaid Marketing Specialists For Chartwells K12.
This was a free event for those who signed up and all supplies were provided by Chartwell K12.
