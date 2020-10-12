Cornyn, Hegar clash over virus, court in Texas Senate debate

Cornyn, Hegar clash over virus, court in Texas Senate debate
By Associated Press | October 12, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 3:46 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republican John Cornyn and Democrat MJ Hegar clashed over the response to the cornavirus pandemic and the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice Friday night in the only scheduled debate of their U.S. Senate race.

Cornyn, who has been in the Senate since 2002 and is seeking a fourth term, faces an unusual fight in fast-changing Texas.

Hegar, an Air Force veteran who narrowly lost a U.S. House race in 2018, is an underdog in a state where Democrats haven’t won statewide in 25 years.

Early voting is set to begin Tuesday in Texas.

