Holliday ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll confirmed Monday one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.
School district officials confirmed last week that two staff members and one student had tested positive for the virus as well.
They also reported Thursday that a majority of students from the high school band and varsity football team have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.
Holliday ISD instead suited up their junior varsity football team for their varsity game against Valley View last Friday. The Eagles JV managed to pull out the victory with an 8-6 win on the night.
