Holliday ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

Holliday ISD student tests positive for COVID-19
The announcement came on Friday. (Source: Holliday ISD via Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | October 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 3:42 PM

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll confirmed Monday one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.

School district officials confirmed last week that two staff members and one student had tested positive for the virus as well.

They also reported Thursday that a majority of students from the high school band and varsity football team have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.

Holliday ISD instead suited up their junior varsity football team for their varsity game against Valley View last Friday. The Eagles JV managed to pull out the victory with an 8-6 win on the night.

COVID-19 data for all Texas public schools is now released every Thursday for the previous week.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.