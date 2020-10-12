Kell House Museum to host haunted tours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kell House Museum in Wichita Falls will be hosting haunted tours after dark for Halloween.
This isn’t a typical haunted house experience, instead you’ll be hearing all the creepy stories about the Kell House and will have to judge for yourself if it’s actually haunted or not.
The tours run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 and admission is $6 per person. Tours are by reservation only.
Tour groups are limited to eight people and masks or face-shields are required. Gloves will be provided by the museum.
Free parking will be available on Bluff Street and 9th Street.
If group members are running late or unable to make it at all, give the museum a call at (940) 723-2712.
No one can join a tour in progress and refunds won’t be given on the day of the event.
Any questions can be emailed to kellhouse1909@yahoo.com or you can call (940) 723-2712.
To book your reservation for the event, click here.
