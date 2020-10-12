Meals on Wheels hosting event Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Wednesday, Meals on Wheels will be hosting their Community Champions Day. The event will kick off with a proclamation from Mayor Stephen Santellana at 10 A.M. and feature community leaders, including some from channel six, making deliveries to clients in the Wichita Falls area.
“We’re just so excited to have these partnerships with our city officials, our government, our fire department, our news stations that come out and help us and support us and really just shed light on what we’re doing here at The Kitchen,” said Meals on Wheels Director of Development Linde Mann.
Although The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels will have the help of the community champions on Wednesday, they say they are in desperate need of volunteers. Since the start of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels said they have lost over fifty volunteers. Right now, they are operating at a three-day delivery schedule as opposed to a five and need about thirty new volunteers to fill the holes.
The demand for our services grow," said Mann. “And day in, we have new people trying to get on and we are definitely trying to meet those needs and take care of those that can’t take care of themselves.”
