Monday looks much cooler

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday it’s going to be much cooler than what we saw on Sunday. On Sunday we saw a high of 100, which broke the previous record of 97. Today we will be about 20 degrees cooler than that. A strong cold front pushed through overnight that is only going to let us warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s for the high today. The wind today will be out of the north at about 15 to 25 mph. Then on Tuesday we will warm up to about 83 with the winds shifting back to the south at about 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday is looking warm once again. We will have 92 for the high with sunny skies and the wind out of the South at about 10 to 20 miles an hour. But on Thursday we will have another cold front push through the area. That is going to cause the winds to shift out of the north at about 20 to 30 miles an hour. But the high on Thursday only looks to be about 72. then looking ahead to Friday Night Football looks fairly cool. We will only have a high about 67 on Friday with the winds shifting back out of the South at about 10 to 15 miles an hour.