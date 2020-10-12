MSU Texas reports six new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports three new students and three new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 79 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday just before 5:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 17 faculty/staff members and 62 students. There are currently 23 active student cases and 8 active staff cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
