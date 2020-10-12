MSU Texas reports six new COVID-19 cases

By KAUZ Team | October 12, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports three new students and three new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 79 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday just before 5:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 17 faculty/staff members and 62 students. There are currently 23 active student cases and 8 active staff cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

