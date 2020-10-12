188 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,489

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 188 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 28 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,489 cases in Wichita County, with 754 of them still being active.
There have been 1,709 total recoveries, 23,136 negative tests and 26 deaths.
There are currently 728 patients recovering at home while 26 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 288 tests still pending.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District received 115 cases Saturday, 32 cases Sunday, and 41 cases today for a total of 188 new cases to report. There are 26 hospitalizations and 28 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations:
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,945: 80+, stable
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,030: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,140: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,155: 80+, stable
Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,197: 80+, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,229: 80+, stable
Case 2,264: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,385: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,410: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,414: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,424: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,465: 70 - 79, critical
