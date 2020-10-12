News Channel 6 to host WF mayoral debate Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 will be hosting a mayoral debate on Wednesday with all three of Wichita Falls' candidates.
It will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night and it’ll last until 8 p.m.
The candidates for Wichita Falls mayor are Stephen Santellana (incumbent), James Huling and Kevin Hunter.
Chris Horgen will be monitoring the debate and Ashley Fitzwater will be a part of the panel fielding questions from social media you submit during the debate. We have a diverse panel from the Wichita Falls community that will offer more specific questions that are related to where you live in the city. We hope the candidate answers to these important community questions will help you decide who will lead Wichita Falls into the future.
This will all be live on News Channel 6 and on our app.
