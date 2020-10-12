Sounds of Speedway presents “Walk Through The Decades”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The finale of the local concert series Sounds of Speedway will be hosted next Saturday evening.
Two local cover bands, Hannah Belle Lecter and Everything In Between, will be performing at the Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.
Both bands will be on stage together playing classic hits from the 1950′s all the way through the 2000′s.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. All tickets are General Admission, meaning there will not be any reserved seating.
Food will be available to buy from a local independent food truck or you can bring your own food.
All concerts are BYOB but only beer and wine are allowed.
Seating will allow for plenty of social distancing and groups arriving together may sit at a table of up to eight people.
The Arts Council is following all local and state COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information or to book tickets in advance, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.