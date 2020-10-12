Vernon ISD announces temporary bus route closures

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon ISD announced Monday that several bus routes to and from school will not run for the rest of the week for precautionary purposes due to COVID-19.
Only Bus #2 and Bus #27 will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
No other bus routes will be available through Friday and parents with students on the closed bus routes will need to make other arrangements for their students.
Vernon ISD also announced there will be no ESL tutorials after school from Tuesday through Thursday this week.
For more information, check the Vernon ISD Facebook page.
